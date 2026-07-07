CDPHS Honors Park County Human Services Team

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) recently honored Park County with the C-Stat Distinguished Performance Award for its work in calendar year 2025. This annual award celebrates the county’s efforts to make sure residents in our community have the resources they need to thrive. Specifically, the honor highlights timeliness, safety and accuracy.

Our Human Services team is about helping the citizens of Park County access the resources they need to support their families, stay safe, and build greater stability and independence," said Shay Taylor, Director of Human Services. By connecting people with essential services in a timely and thoughtful manner, we can help create opportunities for individuals and families to grow, develop new skills, find meaningful employment, and build a stronger future.

Park County met 80.7% of their C-Stat goals in 2025.

"Amid federal policy shifts and resource constraints, our county partners demonstrated their meaningful commitment to delivering critical services to Coloradans,” said CDHS Deputy Executive Director of Community Partnerships Minna Castillo. “The successful achievement of county goals translates directly into meeting the vital needs of individuals and families within their communities.”

C-Stat is a performance management tool. CDHS, in partnership with counties statewide, uses it to focus on and improve performance outcomes that enhance people’s lives.