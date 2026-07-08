Enrollment Now Open for Mindfulness Matters for Teen Well-Being Program

Transformational 12-Week Online Experience Equips Teens with the Skills They Need to Thrive in Today's Fast-Moving World

Teenagers deserve to learn how to focus their attention, care for their minds and bodies, and discover a sense of purpose that allows them to contribute meaningfully to the world” — Pax Tandon

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As teenagers navigate unprecedented levels of anxiety, depression, technological distraction, and uncertainty about the future, a new program is offering a different kind of back-to-school essential: the tools to build resilience, cultivate focus, and create meaningful lives. Enrollment is now open for Mindfulness Matters for Teen Well-Being (MMTW), a 12-week online program designed for teenagers ages 13 to 18. Beginning September 19, 2026, the program provides young people with practical, evidence-based skills that support their mental, physical, and emotional well-being during life's most pivotal developmental phase.Founded by Pax Tandon , M.A.P.P., a mindfulness and positive psychology expert, award-winning author, and well-being coach, MMTW was created to provide the developmental bridge between childhood and adulthood that all adolescents need, and most are missing."Success in life goes far beyond academics," said Tandon. "Teenagers deserve to learn how to focus their attention, care for their minds and bodies, and discover a sense of purpose that allows them to contribute meaningfully to the world while building fulfilling lives."Throughout the three-month journey, participants will engage in weekly 90-minute live online sessions led by Tandon, complemented by course materials designed to reinforce and deepen their learning.The program teaches teens how to: reclaim their attention from technologies designed to compete for it, develop mindfulness practices that improve focus and emotional regulation, build resilience and healthy coping skills, understand how nutrition and lifestyle choices affect well-being, make choices aligned with their values rather than impulses and external pressures, explore authentic purpose and entrepreneurial thinking, identify the intersection between their strengths, passions, and the needs of the world and create the foundation for a meaningful, sustainable future.Mindfulness Matters also offers reassurance to parents seeking support for their teenagers during an increasingly complex time."It takes a village to raise healthy, thriving young adults," said Tandon. "This program gives parents peace of mind, knowing their teenagers are being guided by someone deeply committed to their well-being who can equip them with the tools that will serve them for a lifetime."The program runs every Saturday from September 19 through December 19, 2026, with breaks for Columbus Day weekend (October 10th) and Thanksgiving weekend (November 28th). Teens who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate of completion recognizing their commitment and growth.Program DetailsWho: Teenagers ages 13–18What: Mindfulness Matters for Teen Well-Being (MMTW), a 12-week transformational online program focused on cultivating mind, body, and spirit.When: Saturdays beginning September 19, 2026, through December 19, 2026, excluding Columbus Day weekend and Thanksgiving weekend.Where: Online, featuring weekly 90-minute live sessions and access to supporting course materials.Registration: Enrollment is now open. For more information and to register, visit: https://mindfulness-matters.com/ About Pax TandonPax Tandon, M.A.P.P., is a mindfulness and positive psychology expert, award-winning author, and well-being coach dedicated to helping individuals flourish. Through her work, she empowers young people and adults with practical tools to cultivate resilience, purpose, and authentic well-being in an increasingly complex world.Her award-winning book, “Mindfulness Matters,” garnered acclaim and praise, including medals from the Coalition of Visionary Resources, and the Independent Book Publisher’s Association. Pax also produced the Mindfulness Matters short film, which she co-wrote, voiced and starred in.Tandon holds 3 Ivy League degrees, including the coveted Master of Applied Positive Psychology (the scientific study of what enables individuals and communities to thrive) from the University of Pennsylvania. She earned a BSE from The Wharton School and a BA in Psychology from The College of Arts and Sciences at The University of Pennsylvania. She also holds a Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology, a Certificate in Positive Psychology Coaching, has 200 hours of yoga teacher training, and certificates of training in Past Life Regression Therapy with Dr. Brian Weiss and Psychological Safety through the Fearless Organization. She has extensive study and training in Mindfulness, having completed the Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction course through the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine, and obtained a certificate in teaching mindfulness through the Mindful Schools organization.

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