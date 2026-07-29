Helm Creative Studio’s Decade of Giving Back Tops $1 million, Wins National Award

Woman-owned Philadelphia creative agency earns international Communitas Award for dedicating a decade of pro bono services to local nonprofits and artists.

What started out as an initiative based on our own convictions and values has grown exponentially into a tangible outcome of impact.” — Ashlee Hollis, CEO of Helm Creative Studio

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helm Creative Studio , a full-service marketing and creative agency with a Qualified Production Facility in Northern Liberties, received an international Communitas Award in the Excellence in Community Service category for its One Million Dollar Giveback initiative, a decade-long commitment which has directed a portion of every client project toward donated services and support for local organizations.Founded in 2015, Helm Creative Studio offers videography, photography, design, AV/tech, print, campaign development, event support, and digital marketing services, along with its production facility based in Philadelphia.Since its founding, the impact-driven, woman-owned agency has built giving back into its business model, dedicating a portion of every project to local artists, nonprofits, and community initiatives — many of which serve youth and creative communities across the region.Ten years after opening its doors, Helm reached the milestone of $1 million in donations and in-kind services. "What started out as an initiative based on our own convictions and values has grown exponentially into a tangible outcome of impact," said Ashlee Hollis , CEO and Co-Founder of Helm Creative Studio. "While we don't do this work for the recognition, we recognize that receiving an award allows us to make an even greater impact, as it builds trust and serves as evidence that we are a company of our word. It’s amazing what can happen when you maintain a culture of giving back to others, especially youth and creatives who are creating the future. We’re honored to be a part of the stories of those we can support through our own creative work and hope to create a ripple effect for other businesses to build social impact into their own culture."The Communitas Awards honor organizations and individuals for outstanding commitment to socially responsible and community-minded initiatives. Helm's One Million Dollar Giveback was recognized in the Excellence in Community Service category, under Organization Community Service, 2.0 Leadership in Organization's Community Service.About Helm Creative Studio: Launched in 2015, Helm Creative Studio is a woman-owned, award-winning, impact-driven, and story-focused marketing and creative agency with a Qualified Production Facility, The Story Factory, in Philadelphia. Through human-centered storytelling and with a mission to make creativity and social impact the industry standard, Helm is redefining what it means to achieve excellence in creative services while valuing people over production, from Philadelphia to the rest of the world.Media Contact: Garden Logan @ 267-307-0922

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