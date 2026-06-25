Little Flower Catholic HS for Girls Announces Endowment in Honor of Sister Mary Scullion to Fund Four-Year Scholarships

Sister Mary Scullion (center) with Jim and Marie Seward

This gift brings Sister Mary Scullion’s legacy home to Little Flower and to the young women who will benefit from her example. It strengthens our mission to remove barriers and expand opportunities.” — Kristie Dugan '92

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls is proud to announce a $300,000 endowment established in honor of Sister Mary Scullion, Philadelphia’s renowned advocate for social justice and a tireless champion of education. The endowment will fund four-year scholarships for young women, expanding access to Little Flower’s faith-based, college-preparatory education and empowering students to achieve academic success, serve their communities, and grow as leaders.This endowment is generously funded by James and Marie Seward, whose commitment to educational opportunity will have a lasting impact on generations of Little Flower students.The Sister Mary Scullion Endowment will support tuition and related educational costs for qualified applicants who demonstrate financial need and strong academic potential. A proud Little Flower alumna and co-founder of Project HOME , Sister Mary Scullion has dedicated her life to advancing dignity, opportunity, and access for those facing homelessness and poverty. She currently serves as an Executive Fellow in Mission Programs at Saint Joseph’s University, where she mentors students and continues her work advancing social justice and community impact. This endowment reflects that same commitment to ensuring young women have the support they need to succeed.“We are deeply honored to establish this endowment in the name of Sister Mary Scullion,” said Kristie Dugan ’92, President of Little Flower. “This gift brings Sister’s legacy home to Little Flower and to the young women who will benefit from her example. It strengthens our mission to remove barriers and expand opportunities for students across Philadelphia.”Endowment gifts will be invested to provide annual scholarship support covering four years of tuition. This spirit of giving reflects the Little Flower community, where service is a natural expression of identity, inspired by its patron saint, Saint Thérèse of Lisieux. Individuals interested in contributing to the Sister Mary Scullion Endowment are encouraged to contact the Little Flower Development Office at 215-455-6900 or Kerri Ditro, Director of Institutional Advancement at kerri.ditro@lfchs.org, to learn more about making a gift.About Little Flower Catholic High School for GirlsFounded in 1939, Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls is a Jesuit-inspired, all-girls college-preparatory high school located in North Philadelphia. The school is committed to academic excellence, faith formation, and service to others, preparing students to pursue higher education and become leaders who make positive contributions to their communities.Editorial Note: Sr. Mary Scullion and Kristie Dugan ’92, President of Little Flower, are available for interviews upon request.

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