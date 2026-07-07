MPD Investigating Sumner Road Pedestrian Fatality

The Metropolitan Police Department's (MPD) Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, July 5, 2026, at approximately 12:27 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast, for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers located an adult male suffering critical injuries in the roadway. DC Fire and EMS transported the adult male to a local hospital, and despite all efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian was crossing the street in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast, when they were struck by an unknown vehicle that was travelling eastbound. The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 63-year-old Ricky Marshall, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

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