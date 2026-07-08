New Jersey Schools Development Authority Breaks Ground on New Elementary/Intermediate School in Trenton

Trenton, NJ - The New Jersey Schools Development Authority (SDA) today joined the Trenton School District, along with local officials and students, at a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate construction of the new Betty V. Coles Elementary School and the Miguel A. Hernandez Intermediate School.

“Today, we break ground on more than a new school – we celebrate an investment in our state’s most valuable stakeholders – it’s students,” said SDA Chief Executive Officer Manuel Da Silva. “The foundation being built here will support an educational facility that represents our commitment to students, educators, and the community. Together, alongside our school district, state, local, and construction partners, our shared vision and purpose will result in a new school that will unlock countless opportunities for Trenton’s young learners.”

“We are so excited to have a new school constructed in the city of Trenton,” said Trenton Superintendent James Earle. “This groundbreaking represents an investment in Trenton Public Schools, our students, our families, and our future.”

To correspond with the school district’s grade level alignment, this 124,000 square-foot facility will serve as two schools in one, an elementary school for grades kindergarten through third and an intermediate school for grades fourth through sixth. The new school will be designed to educate a maximum of 837 students. This high-quality facility will include: more than 30 general classrooms, one science demonstration room, a multipurpose lab, and art room, three maker spaces, four small group instruction rooms, a vocal music room, an instrumental lesson room, a cafetorium, a gymnasium, and a media center.

Once complete, this $89.4 million project will be the tenth capital project completed by the SDA in Trenton since the inception of the school construction program. The SDA previously invested more than $380 million in completed projects in Trenton.

The construction of this new school project is advancing through a design-build approach. The design-build method differs from a traditional design-bid-build approach by allowing the SDA to contract with one firm for both design and construction of a school facilities project. Ernest Bock & Sons, Inc. is the design-build contractor. As part of the design-build contract, Ernest Bock & Sons, Inc. is working with SSP Architectural Group, Inc., on the design. Joseph Jingoli & Son, Inc., is managing the project.

As a result of SDA's commitment to building energy-efficient buildings that consider the surrounding environment, this school will be built with the goal of achieving LEED (United States Green Building Council – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification.

About the New Jersey Schools Development Authority

The SDA is the State agency responsible for fully funding and managing the new construction, modernization and renovation of school facilities projects in 31 SDA Districts. Its current portfolio of active projects is valued at approximately $2 billion – including the Capital Project portfolio, emergent projects and Regular Operating District grants. Since the program’s inception, the SDA has provided funding for and management oversight of 900 completed school facilities projects in SDA Districts and has executed more than 5,400 grants for Regular Operating Districts throughout the State of New Jersey. For more information about the SDA, please visit our website at: Facebook; Instagram; LinkedIn; or Twitter.