Raleigh-Wake Composite Squadron Welcomes New Cadet Commander

By: 1st Lt Miguel Jackson, CAP

Public Affairs Officer, Raleigh-Wake Composite Squadron

Leadership within the Civil Air Patrol Raleigh-Wake Composite Squadron recently changed hands as C/2d Lt Priyansh Shah concluded his term as Cadet Commander and formally passed command to C/2d Lt Samuel Semera.

The change of duty represents the continuation of the squadron's commitment to developing young leaders through service, aerospace education, leadership training, and mentorship. As Cadet Commander, C/2d Lt Semera will lead the cadet squadron while helping shape the next generation of leaders.

For Semera, being selected as Cadet Commander is both an honor and a responsibility. "Being selected as Cadet Commander was truly an amazing experience," he said. "It means a lot to be trusted to lead this squadron. It is both a massive responsibility and a humbling experience, as I am constantly learning and improving."

Semera said the leadership experiences that best prepared him for the role came from serving as the Cadet Commander of Great Start, where he led approximately 30 cadets, and from serving on encampment staff. "The biggest single leadership experience was being the Cadet Commander of Great Start with around 30 cadets," he said. "I had to draft the schedule, select staff, and supervise the event. I also learned a lot from being staff on the encampment, both through hands-on practice and learning from mentors in high positions."

As he begins his term, Semera hopes to strengthen the squadron by building unity across every level of the cadet staff while continuing to expand opportunities for leadership and service. "My primary goal is for the squadron to be unified and work together—executive staff, line staff, support staff, and cadets—to further our training and prepare ourselves to be of service to our community, state, and nation," he said. "I will prioritize developing line and staff members into effective leaders so that they, in turn, can mentor and develop their cadets, creating an impact greater than any individual effort. I would also like to see our squadron develop a fully capable ground team, ready to respond and perform missions, 'all the way, anytime, anywhere,' as well as continue expanding aerospace education outreach opportunities at community events."

Watching cadets develop into capable leaders is what Semera says he is looking forward to most. "I am most excited to see the cadets learn and grow, working together to make our squadron great," he said. "I am looking forward to doing my best to serve this squadron." He also shared the message he hopes cadets will carry with them throughout his tenure. "I would like to share with the cadets that I will help them grow as much as they are willing to," he said. "I will push them to be the best versions of themselves they can be, demonstrating integrity, volunteering, pursuing excellence in everything they do, and showing respect for everyone. I would like our squadron to be a place where all staff are professional, prepared, and work with initiative toward a shared goal of training the next generation of leaders. Line understands their objectives and executes them effectively, while staff provides the resources and assistance necessary for success. I would like for cadets to show up to meetings not because of what they can get out of CAP, but because of how they can serve their community."

Looking ahead, Semera hopes the squadron continues to grow in both membership and capability while encouraging every cadet to strive for their highest potential. "I hope our squadron grows in membership and knowledge, with every cadet pushing toward the highest rank they can achieve, and our ground team continuing to expand," he said. "Above all, I want our squadron to be comprised of leaders, not followers."

The squadron extends its sincere appreciation to C/2d Lt Shah for his dedicated leadership and service as Cadet Commander. His commitment to mentoring cadets and leading by example has helped strengthen the squadron and leaves a solid foundation for continued success.

Please join us in congratulating C/2d Lt Semera as he assumes the duties of Cadet Commander. We look forward to seeing the cadet squadron continue to grow under his leadership.

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1st Lt Miguel Jackson, CAP