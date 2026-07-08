County manager seeks volunteer for open seat on Arts Commission

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Clark County is accepting applications to fill an open position on the Clark County Arts Commission.

The opening is for a local business representative living in Clark County. The term is an unfinished four-year term that begins immediately and ends Dec. 31, 2031.

The Arts Commission is made up of 11 volunteers. Each participating city appoints one member, and the county manager appoints three members representing the arts, arts education and business communities. The commission meets at 5:30 pm on the first Tuesday of each month.

The commission advises and collaborates with the county council and city councils and reports accomplishments to the community. Members advocate for the arts in the community at public hearings, budget hearings and other public forums.

Anyone wishing to apply should submit a letter of interest and résumé to Jake Goodwin, County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000. Applications also can be emailed to jake.goodwin@clark.wa.gov.

Application deadline is 5 pm, Friday, Aug. 7.

Learn more about the Clark County Arts Commission at https://clarkcountyartscommission.org/.