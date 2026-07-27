County Elections Office to perform audits on Aug. 5 and Aug. 13

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Beginning at 9 am Wednesday, Aug. 5, elections officials will perform a batch audit of approximately 600 ballots randomly selected as part of a manual comparison against machine results.

For this comparison, approximately 600 ballots from the United States Representative 3rd Congressional District race will be counted by hand, to confirm that the ballot tabulation equipment tabulated votes properly. The selected ballots will be counted in the total returns on Election Day.

Beginning at 9 am Thursday, Aug. 13, elections officials will participate in a statewide random ballot audit. This audit randomly selects ballots to manually compare against the voting system’s tabulated results.

Citizens can register or update their registration until 8 pm on election day, Aug. 4 and receive a ballot for this primary and special election but must do so in person at the Elections Office, 1408 Franklin St.

If a voter has not received their ballot, they should contact the Elections Office at 564.397.2345 or elections@clark.wa.gov.

A voter may download a replacement ballot at VoteWA.gov. Sign in using your name and date of birth. Click “Download Replacement Ballot Packet.” The voter must print the declaration sheet and ballot and return it by following Thea instructions.

The Elections Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm, and on Election Day, Aug. 4, from 7 am to 8 pm.

CONTACT

Greg Kimsey, Auditor, 564.397.2078

Richard Cooper, Elections Manager, 564.397.2345