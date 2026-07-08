State Warns Food Vendors About Extortion Scams

Food Truck Vendors in Dubuque Area Targeted

The Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing (DIAL) is issuing an urgent statewide warning to food license holders following a recent wave of targeted extortion scams.

The City of Dubuque Environmental Services and the Dubuque Police Department have confirmed that at least two local mobile food vendors have already fallen victim to the scheme.

Officials warn that the perpetrators are actively continuing to operate in the Dubuque area. Scammers are aggressively contacting current and potential food establishment licensees, demanding immediate financial payments or sensitive information under the threat of regulatory action or license suspension.

How the Scam Works

The Bait: Vendors receive fraudulent emails offering paid vendor spots at high-profile local events (e.g., the 40th Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular at A.Y. McDonald Park).

Vendors receive fraudulent emails offering paid vendor spots at high-profile local events (e.g., the 40th Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular at A.Y. McDonald Park). The Hook: The emails look legitimate, detailing event logistics and requesting upfront fees for permits or registration.

The emails look legitimate, detailing event logistics and requesting upfront fees for permits or registration. The Result: Upon arriving at the venue, vendors discover that the actual event organizers have no record of their booking, and their money is gone.

Protect Your Business: Go to the Source

DIAL and all local food inspection agencies in Iowa strongly urge the vendor community to take the following precautions before paying any fees or committing resources:

Application and Status: Apply for your event, temporary food, or mobile food license through DIAL's food licensing website. Once you have applied, you can check the license status on this site as well. Contact the DIAL Food Safety Bureau or your local food inspection agency directly if you have questions about licenses or fees.

Apply for your event, temporary food, or mobile food license through DIAL's food licensing website. Once you have applied, you can check the license status on this site as well. Contact the DIAL Food Safety Bureau or your local food inspection agency directly if you have questions about licenses or fees. Verify Your Spot: Always independently look up the official organizers of an event and contact them directly to confirm your spot. Do not rely solely on the contact information provided in an unverified email.

Scammers Can and Do Travel

With summer in full swing and community events peaking across the state, there is a distinct possibility that this scam will spread beyond the Dubuque area. Vendors in all parts of Iowa are urged to remain highly vigilant, as con artists frequently move from region to region to target new, unsuspecting businesses during the busy festival season.

What To Do if You Have Been Targeted or Scammed

If you suspect you have been targeted or have already lost money to this scam in Dubuque, please contact the Dubuque Police Department immediately. If you are targeted elsewhere, please contact the local police department in that jurisdiction.