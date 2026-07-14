Scam Alert - Scammers Are Posing as Iowa Licensing Board Investigators

Several of Iowa’s licensing boards—including those for doctors, dentists, and nurses—have received reports recently of scammers calling licensees and posing as board investigators, claiming to have received complaints against that licensee.

Scam callers have the ability to program Caller ID to show the particular board’s name along with the board's legitimate phone number. Scammers also have the ability to access license numbers.

If a potential scam victim believes a caller could be a licensing board but is unsure, they should take a name, hang up, and call the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing (DIAL), which provides administrative support for these boards, at 515.281.3425 or a number for that board published at dial.iowa.gov. They should not use alternative phone numbers given by the caller in question. Legitimate board staff would gladly provide a name and allow someone to call back through the main board phone number.

Common scams via phone, email, or mail include:

Threats of discipline;

Demands for payment;

Requests to visit a public location to receive a fax;

Letterhead to simulate health licensing boards or law enforcement;

Emailed links which could contain a virus; and

Attempts to collect confidential information such as prescribing numbers, Social Security numbers, birth dates, or credit card information. A licensing board would not contact licensees or office staff to "verify or collect" confidential information.

If a call recipient sees an Iowa licensing board showing as a missed call, legitimate support staff for the board would leave a message if the voicemail is accepting messages. Most correspondence from a board is sent via email.

Neither the board nor DIAL would ask for credit card information. Payments are only accepted online through a secure portal available on the board's website, or via check mailed to the board.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should protect their confidential information and not engage with anyone claiming to be an Iowa licensing board staff member until they can confirm via return call that the request is legitimate.

DIAL encourages readers to share this information with coworkers, family, and friends.

DIAL is committed to protecting the health and safety of Iowans through regulation and oversight of health care, food, gaming, building and construction, and labor practices; professional licensure; application of administrative law; and investigation of Medicaid and welfare fraud.