Iowa Architectural Examining Board Modernizes Licensure, Expands Professional Pathways

Under newly established rules designed to modernize and expand architectural licensure within the state, Iowa will now permit individuals who do not hold a National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB)-accredited degree to pursue initial licensure. The rules became effective June 3.

A New Experienced-Based Pathway to Licensure

The Iowa Architectural Examining Board recently adopted revised administrative rules designed to increase accessibility to the profession while maintaining the high standards of safety and competency required to protect the public. This significant shift introduces a comprehensive, experience-based pathway, recognizing the value of diverse professional backgrounds and long-term field experience.

How the New Pathway Works

To ensure that candidates entering the profession through this pathway possess necessary skills, the board has implemented rigorous practical requirements. Candidates will be required to complete additional real-world experience through the Architectural Experience Program (AXP). This structured program ensures that essential competencies are demonstrated under the direct supervision of a licensed architect.

"This rule change represents a pivotal shift toward a more inclusive and accessible profession," said Bethany Jordan, board chair. "While Iowa State University’s NAAB-accredited architecture program will remain the quickest path to licensure, establishing multiple pathways removes barriers for individuals who have developed their skills through years of dedicated field practice. This expands opportunity without compromising the stringent safety and competency standards the public expects from Iowa's licensed architects."

The board’s decision to update these rules follows a thorough review process aimed at balancing professional growth with the board's primary mandate: protecting public health, safety, and welfare.

For more information regarding the new licensure pathways and administrative rules, please visit dial.iowa.gov.

About the Architectural Examining Board

The Architectural Examining Board is a part of the Professional Licensing Division within the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing (DIAL).

The board is responsible for ensuring minimum competency for individuals entering the architecture profession through the administration of rules, investigations, and licensee monitoring.