AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) today issued the following statement regarding litigation related to the former Texas Lottery Commission:
“The litigation concerns matters that predate the transfer of the Texas Lottery to TDLR. Because the Texas Lottery Commission was abolished and its duties were transferred to TDLR, Executive Director Courtney Arbour was served with a summons in her official capacity as the head of the agency now that it administers the Texas Lottery.
As this matter is now before the courts, TDLR will not comment further. We respect the judicial process, and TDLR remains focused on carrying out its work in keeping with its commitment to public safety, trust, and integrity.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
TDLR Statement Regarding Pending Litigation Against the Texas Lottery Commission
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.