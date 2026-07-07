TDLR Statement Regarding Pending Litigation Against the Texas Lottery Commission

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) today issued the following statement regarding litigation related to the former Texas Lottery Commission:

“The litigation concerns matters that predate the transfer of the Texas Lottery to TDLR. Because the Texas Lottery Commission was abolished and its duties were transferred to TDLR, Executive Director Courtney Arbour was served with a summons in her official capacity as the head of the agency now that it administers the Texas Lottery.

As this matter is now before the courts, TDLR will not comment further. We respect the judicial process, and TDLR remains focused on carrying out its work in keeping with its commitment to public safety, trust, and integrity.”