Starting August 1, 2026, BAC and MAS schools will have a new method of accessing school reports

TDLR is partnering with PSI to introducing a new School Portal to access school reports. The school portal was created to enhance security pertaining to accessing reports and improvements to overall user experience. Please review the information below to see what you can expect from the transition:

Starting the last week of July, PSI will begin sending out email invitations. Please read all information included in the email and click the activation link to be directed to the new portal.

* Please note that you will only have 7 days from the date of receipt of the email to create your account.

Once you are on the website, establish an account by entering your school email address, and creating a password. After confirming your password, you will be able to access your reports by selecting the appropriate tab. The new portal will now allow you to download your reports in any of the following formats: Excel, PDF, CSV, and HTML!

The current link on TDLR’s website will be removed on 8/1/2026.

Please let us know if you have any questions or concerns by submitting a request to our Education and Examination Webform, selecting the “Examination Issues and Questions” as your request type.