FCIC Investigation Leads to Lengthy Prison Sentences for Members of Organized Credit Card Skimming Ring

TYLER, TX – One year after uncovering a sophisticated credit card skimming operation that stole financial information from hundreds of North Texans, the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (TX FCIC) and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announce that all three members of the criminal enterprise have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

The investigation, launched in July 2025, led TX FCIC Special Agents to a Dallas-area rental property where the suspects were manufacturing and deploying skimming devices. Executing a search warrant, investigators seized more than 150 skimming devices, 237 re-encoded payment cards, 25 fraudulent IDs and passports bearing multiple identities, counterfeit card-making equipment, and roughly $50,000 in cash. Further forensic review of the evidence identified 783 victims.

“Behind every financial crime is a Texan whose personal information, financial security, or peace of mind has been compromised. Protecting the public from sophisticated criminal organizations like this one is at the heart of our mission,” said TDLR Executive Director Courtney Arbour. “These convictions demonstrate our commitment, alongside our law enforcement partners, to safeguard everyday Texans.”

Gheorge-Ciprian Hilitanu was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Fraudulent Possession or Use of Credit or Debit Card Information, along with concurrent 20-year sentences for Tampering with a Governmental Record and Unlawful Use of a Wire or Electronic Communication.

Victor Tecu and Ionut Firan-Alexandru each pleaded guilty and received 20-year sentences on multiple felony charges related to the scheme.

The investigation was conducted by TX FCIC with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety North Texas TAG, the Euless Police Department, the Dallas Police Department, the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, and the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. TX FCIC also recognizes Assistant Criminal District Attorney Aja Reed for successfully prosecuting the case and securing the convictions.

Consumers can help protect themselves from skimming by inspecting card readers before use, covering the keypad when entering a PIN, monitoring account activity regularly, and promptly reporting suspicious transactions to their financial institution. Anyone who suspects a credit card skimmer on a gas pump should report it to https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/fmq/report-a-card-skimmer.htm.