County purchases property for new Plain park

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Plain just got its first community park.

The Board of County Commissioners recently purchased 18 acres of open green space in Plain for $1.2 million. The land was purchased from G&B Properties East of Plain.

“We are thrilled to be able to play a role in the Plain community’s dream to have its own park,” said Commissioner Shon Smith, who represents Plain and District 2. “When residents approached us with a vision for this property, we wanted to help them preserve that space. We wish to see this park become a year-round attraction for both locals and visitors.”

Located across from Plain Hardware and along State Haul Road, the formerly private property has been traditionally used for winter recreation. It has a system of ski trails maintained by the nonprofit group Plain Valley Ski Trail. It has been home to the Plain Valley Ski Team.

The county recently secured joint irrigation and easement agreements from the seller. Next, Chelan County Natural Resources will work on a maintenance and operations agreement with Plain Valley Ski Trail, which is expected to manage the property. The group plans to actively engage residents and local organizations to help shape the design and use of the land, bringing year-round amenities to the space.

“When we learned of this potential sale by the property owner and were told it was time sensitive, a steering committee was formed to develop a strategy to secure the land,” said Christie Wilder, Plain Valley Ski Trail executive director. “We approached the county to acquire the land to preserve Plain Valley Ski Trail’s winter access for the ski trails and to further develop a year-round community park in Plain. We are so pleased with the immediate support from our commissioners.”

Purchasing the property serves two purposes, Smith said. The Plain community is one of a few rural communities in Chelan County that does not have a community park. The recently completed Chelan County Tourism Impact Assessment also points to the need to offer more opportunities for tourism-related activities in areas that are not already heavily saturated by visitors.

“We are hoping the new park, when completed, will offer another opportunity for all those visitors in nearby Leavenworth to seek out recreation in Plain and visit that wonderful community,” Smith said. “The new park will enrich the community for residents while providing another attraction for our many visitors.”

The board is using county funds to pay for the property. The $1.2 million will be split between lodging tax dollars ($600,000) and money from a sales tax credit the county receives from the state, which is referred to as 0.09 funds ($600,000).

Plain Valley Ski Trail thanks the property’s former owner, who supports its vision of preserving the space for the community.

“We are grateful for Grahame Watson, a Plain resident since 1988 and owner of G&B Properties, as he gave us the time needed to work with the county to evaluate the opportunity and buy the land,” Wilder said. “Now that the land has been secured, we believe that working together, we can develop a vision that allows our community to enjoy this acreage today and for years to come.”

Last Updated: 07/07/2026 11:32 AM

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GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue