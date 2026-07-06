Bring your fluorscents to Moderate Risk Waste Facility

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After a short hiatus, the Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility is taking fluorescent bulbs again.

There are no limits on the number of compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) you can bring in one trip. However, visitors are limited to 15 pin-based or linear fluorescent lamps and up to two high-intensity discharge (HID) bulbs in one trip.

The Mercury Lamp Recyclers Association has taken over administration of the LightRecycle Washington program, which means we are able to collect the bulbs again now that we have a place to take them.

The MRWF is 3612 Hwy 97A in Wenatchee. It is open for drop-off 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and also the first Saturday of the month. Drop-Off Saturdays may be moved a week if a holiday falls on the same date.

Last Updated: 07/06/2026 11:57 AM

Archive Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

Archive Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue