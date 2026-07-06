BOCC revamps Public Benefit Rating System

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Chelan County commissioners recently updated guidelines and the scoring system that gives some landowners a property tax break for preserving open space for public access and wildlife and water conservation.

Under the Public Benefit Rating System (PBRS), landowners agree to keep land in open space use, and the points outlined in the scoring system determine their tax savings. The PBRS is outlined in Chelan County Code Chapter 14.22.

Up until last month, Chelan County was the only county in the state that provided up to a 100 percent reduction in property taxes for property owners who qualified for the program. Chelan County’s rating system had not changed since 2014.

“By bringing that reduction to a 75 percent cap, it brings us better in line with our neighboring counties,” said Commissioner Shon Smith, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). “It’s also a more equitable system for the taxpayers who are making up the difference.”

The Chelan County Planning Commission tackled the topic last year at the request of the BOCC. After seven public meetings and hearings, the commission recommended a reduction as well as more public access to the properties receiving the tax benefit. The BOCC has been discussing the issue in hearings and workshops since November 2025.

At this time:

192 properties are enrolled in the program and receive a property tax reduction. Those properties are owned by about 90 people.

The enrolled properties together get a total tax break of about $250,000 a year.

Chelan County Community Development estimates that, under the new guidelines, about 14 properties will no longer qualify for the program.

Along with capping the benefit at 75 percent and establishing the new scoring system, commissioners also approved the following changes:

Sites for consideration must contain a minimum of 10 contiguous acres.

Public access, or limited public access as defined by county code, shall be provided to the open space. Public access means year-round access, while limited public access means seasonal access.

Private recreation areas were removed from the program.

The Chelan County Assessor’s Office will determine continued eligibility for the program with regularly scheduled reviews.

Current property owners in the program may exit without any penalties.

Property owners in the program have been notified of the changes by mail by Community Development. All current properties will be reviewed and rerated by the Assessor’s Office. The resolution (PDF) signed by the Board that details the changes to the code is available online.

Last Updated: 07/06/2026 12:06 PM

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Archive Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue