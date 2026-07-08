KYG TRADE RECEIVES G.O.L.T. STAR CERTIFICATION

CEO & Founder TRANSFORMING.LEGAL & GOLT.ai GOLT.ai - one of the world´s largest legal tech discovery platforms and marketplaces KYG TRADE - KNOW YOUR GOODS: Global Trade & Tariff Compliance – Simplified by Al

TRANSFORMING.LEGAL VALIDATES ANOTHER INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION

The Legal AI market is growing rapidly. While optionality is welcome, fierce competition makes the buyers´ decision difficult. Our G.O.L.T. STAR certification provides trust to accelerate the process.” — Tom Pfennig, CEO and Founder of TRANSFORMING.LEGAL and GOLT.ai

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SINGAPORE | NEWPORT BEACHConsulting boutique TRANSFORMING.LEGAL and its platform GOLT.ai (Global Overview Legal Technology) certify leading Tariff and Trade Compliance Tool KYG Trade as G.O.L.T. STAR.KYG Trade has been distinguished, among other things, by its comprehensive trade compliance capabilities, intuitive user experience, and innovative application of AI to complex global tariff and trade processes.GOLT.ai is one of the world’s leading Legal AI discovery platforms and marketplaces powered by its semantic AI-search recommendation engine and curated data.TRANSFORMING.LEGAL´s interdisciplinary team of legal, compliance, legal operations, trade compliance and IT experts, Sets category-specific quality benchmarks and standards. This includes, among other things, criteria such as user-friendliness, comprehensibility, auditability, IT compatibility, and data protection. The certification supports buyers with an independent assessment framework while helping solution providers differentiate their solutions and incorporate an objective trust layer into their Go-To-Market strategy.Todd R. Smith - CEO & Co-Founder KYG Trade adds:“The rapid growth of AI solutions has made it increasingly difficult for buyers to distinguish genuine innovation from marketing claims. Independent validation programs like G.O.L.T. STAR help bring transparency and trust to the evaluation process. We're proud of our collaboration with TRANSFORMING.LEGAL and their commitment to objective product reviews that help organizations make better technology decisions with confidence.”Further information about the G.O.L.T.STAR program can be found at: https://golt.ai/software-validation About KYG TRADEKYG Trade combines real-world trade and tariff compliance subject matter expertise with next generation web 3.0 and powerful AI automations to constantly update features and capabilities to give you more clarity, control, and cost savings.KYG Trade is an AI-assisted global trade compliance platform that helps organizations automate product classification, reduce tariff costs, and stay ahead of evolving trade regulations. By centralizing classifications, origin determinations, free trade agreement qualifications, compliance documentation, and audit trails in a single platform, it streamlines workflows, enhances collaboration, and creates a single source of truth for trade compliance. Seamless integrations with ERP, PLM, GTM, TMS, and other enterprise systems enable automated data exchange, while built-in AI identifies duty-saving opportunities, monitors regulatory changes, and generates audit-ready records to reduce risk and improve operational efficiency.Media Contact:Leslie Levy AugustChief Marketing Officerleslie@kyg.aiAbout TRANSFORMING.LEGAL – https://Transforming.Legal TRANSFORMING.LEGAL is a global consulting boutique specializing in AI transformations in the legal and compliance space. The company has been founded by experienced in-house counsel, legal operations professionals, compliance experts, and legal tech specialists.TRANSFORMING.LEGAL helps in-house legal teams and law firms achieve measurable efficiency gains through human-centric change strategies, optimized processes, effective technology deployment, and responsible transformation.About GOLT.ai – https://GOLT.ai GOLT.ai – Global Overview Legal Technology (G.O.L.T.) - is a free, leading AI-powered Legal AI discovery hub and marketplace with 2500+ software solutions from 65 countries. A multi-disciplinary team of experts validates Legal AI solutions based upon comprehensive validation criteria. If successful, products are certified as a G.O.L.T.STAR.Once certified, TRANSFORMING.LEGAL supports its G.O.L.T. STAR clients in their Go-To-Market activities in selected markets.Media Contacts:Dr. Vera RoedelCo-Founder & Chief Partnership OfficerVera.Roedel@transforming.legalTom PfennigCEO & FounderTom@Transforming.Legal

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