VAULT – A DILIGENT BRAND - RECEIVES G.O.L.T.® STAR Legal AI CERTIFICATION

Tom Pfennig | CEO & Founder GOLT.ai - a leading Legal AI Discovery Platform and Marketplace Neta Maidav | Former CEO and Founder of VAULT - a DILIGENT BRAND - now VP, Business & Product Strategy, Ethics & Compliance at DILIGENT

Cutting Through The Noise in the Legal Technology Market

There are thousands of Legal AI products in the market. With fierce competition, users are challenged making informed decisions. Our G.O.L.T.® STAR certification adds a layer of trust and confidence.” — Tom Pfennig

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRANSFORMING.LEGAL , operating the GOLT.ai platform, announces that VAULT – A DILIGENT BRAND - successfully passed its validation program and will be certified as a G.O.L.T.STAR.GOLT.ai is a leading Legal AI discovery platform and marketplace. Its semantic, AI-powered recommendation engine matches user demand with more than 2,500 listed tools.The G.O.L.T.STAR assessment is conducted by an international team of legal, compliance, legal operations and IT experts to set quality benchmarks and standards across clearly defined product categories.Neta Maidav, former CEO and Founder of the VAULT Platform - a DILIGENT BRAND - now VP, Business & Product Strategy, Ethics & Compliance at DILIGENT emphasizes the importance of validating legal technology solutions:“Trust is the foundation of any effective compliance and speak-up program. Organizations need solutions that are not only robust, but also intuitive and scalable across global operations. In a market crowded with similar technology claims, independent validation ensuring that solutions are trusted is essential.At VAULT - a DILIGENT BRAND - we are proud to meet TRANSFORMING.LEGAL´s G.O.L.T.STAR standard helping organizations in building cultures where speaking up is safe, simple, and effective worldwide.”Organizations seeking to differentiate their solutions, to stand out from competition, and to incorporate an additional trust layer into their Go-To-Market strategy will find a strategic partner in TRANSFORMING.LEGAL and its G.O.L.T.STAR certification.Information about the G.O.L.T.STAR program can be found at:Congratulations, VAULT - A DILIGENT BRAND - and team! May your G.O.L.T.STAR shine brightly!About VAULT – A DILIGENT BRAND – https://www.diligent.com/products/speak-up VAULT Platform was founded in London in 2018 as an impact-led technology startup, bringing innovative digital solutions to the problem of unreported misconduct and ESG violations in the workplace. The speak up and case management platform is designed to meet complex and evolving global standards by providing a centralized, defensible platform that ensures consistent, jurisdiction-specific workflows. It supports GDPR-compliant data privacy practices, maintains audit-ready documentation, and delivers clear dashboards and metrics to demonstrate program effectiveness to regulators and boards.DILIGENT acquired VAULT in 2025. The acquisition has brought VAULT's AI-first technology, which includes localised compliance features, multilingual reporting channels, and support for adherence to global regulations, into its existing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform.VAULT - a DILIGENT BRAND - enables organisations to effectively create and manage speak-up programmes, increase detection and response rates to risks, and strengthen employee and stakeholder trust through features such as mobile apps, web platforms, and AI-powered hotlines.Through the integration of VAULT, DILIGENT has expanded its capacity to provide seamless and effective compliance tools, delivering employees a secure channel to report concerns while giving organisations the data insights necessary for managing investigations and driving ethical change.About TRANSFORMING.LEGAL – https://Transforming.Legal TRANSFORMING.LEGAL is a global consulting boutique specializing in AI transformations in the legal and compliance space. The company has been founded by experienced in-house counsel, legal operations professionals, compliance experts, and legal tech specialists.TRANSFORMING.LEGAL helps in-house legal teams and law firms achieve measurable efficiency gains through human-centric change strategies, optimized processes, effective technology deployment, and responsible transformation.About GOLT.ai – https://GOLT.ai GOLT.ai – Global Overview Legal Technology (G.O.L.T.) - is a free, leading AI-powered Legal AI discovery hub and marketplace with 2500+ software solutions from 65 countries.A multi-disciplinary team of experts validates Legal AI solutions based upon comprehensive validation criteria. If successful, products are certified as a G.O.L.T.STAR.Media Contact Diligent:jvergeer@diligent.comMedia Contact GOLT.aiVera.Roedel@Transforming.Legal

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