DRAFTWISE RECEIVES G.O.L.T. STAR CERTIFICATION

CEO & Founder TRANSFORMING.LEGAL & GOLT.ai GOLT.ai - a leading Legal AI discovery platform and marketplace Draftwise Logo

Platform distinguished by its premium functionalities, performance, precision, and UI/UX excellence

The Legal AI market continues to grow rapidly. Fierce competition makes informed decisions on the buyers´ side challenging. G.O.L.T. STAR certification adds a layer of trust to accelerate the process.” — Tom Pfennig, CEO of TRANSFORMING.LEGAL and GOLT.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global consulting boutique TRANSFORMING.LEGAL and its Legal AI discovery platform GOLT.ai certify leading US-based Contract Intelligence Tool DRAFTWISE as G.O.L.T. STAR.DRAFTWISE has been distinguished, among other things, by its premium platform functionalities, overall performance, output precision, and UI/UX excellence.GOLT.ai is one of the world’s leading Legal AI discovery platforms and marketplaces, matching user demand with 2,500+ listed tools from 65 countries.An interdisciplinary team of legal, compliance, legal operations and IT experts sets quality benchmarks and standards across product categories for the validation process. This includes criteria such as user-friendliness, comprehensibility, auditability, IT compatibility, and data protection. The certification supports vendors seeking to differentiate their solutions, to stand out from competition and to incorporate an objective trust layer into their Go-To-Market.James Ding - CEO & Co-Founder DRAFTWISE adds:“We strive to provide the highest level of performance, precision, and excellence in everything our company delivers to our clients. To have our efforts validated by G.O.L.T. STAR is rewarding and distinguishes Draftwise as a level above in our industry. Our clients will be thrilled by this positive evaluation of our platform.”Further information about the G.O.L.T.STAR program can be found at: https://golt.ai/software-validation About DRAFTWISE - https://www.draftwise.com Draftwise is a legal technology company that uses generative AI to help lawyers draft, review, and negotiate contracts more intelligently. Founded in 2020 by former Palantir engineers James Ding and Emre Ozen alongside former Clifford Chance lawyer Ozan Yalti, the company combines AI with a law firm’s internal precedents, playbooks, and historical deal data to improve drafting accuracy and efficiency. Its contract intelligence platform integrates directly into Microsoft Word and Outlook, enabling lawyers to access institutional knowledge within their existing workflows. Trusted by leading law firms and in-house teams globally, including over half of the Vault 10 and numerous Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 organizations, the company is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco and London. Learn more at www.draftwise.com Media Contact:Candy Soocandy.soo@draftwise.comAbout TRANSFORMING.LEGAL – https://Transforming.Legal TRANSFORMING.LEGAL is a global consulting boutique specializing in AI transformations in the legal and compliance space. The company has been founded by experienced in-house counsel, legal operations professionals, compliance experts, and legal tech specialists.TRANSFORMING.LEGAL helps in-house legal teams and law firms achieve measurable efficiency gains through human-centric change strategies, optimized processes, effective technology deployment, and responsible transformation.About GOLT.ai – https://GOLT.ai GOLT.ai – Global Overview Legal Technology (G.O.L.T.) - is a free, leading AI-powered Legal AI discovery hub and marketplace with 2500+ software solutions from 65 countries. A multi-disciplinary team of experts validates Legal AI solutions based upon comprehensive validation criteria. If successful, products are certified as a G.O.L.T.STAR.Media Contacts:Dr. Vera RoedelCo-Founder & Chief Partnership OfficerVera.Roedel@transforming.legalTom PfennigCEO & FounderTom@Transforming.Legal

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