Mike Rose Joins BoyarMiller as Shareholder

Board-Certified Labor and Employment Attorney Strengthens Firm's Litigation Practice and Employer Defense Capabilities

Mike's judgment, courtroom proficiency, and client-focused approach make him a strong addition to our Litigation Group and a valuable resource for the clients we serve.” — Andrew Pearce, Litigation Group Chair

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Summary: Mike Rose has joined BoyarMiller as a Shareholder in the Litigation Group . Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law, Rose represents employers in complex labor and employment disputes, including wage and hour proceedings, wrongful termination, retaliation, harassment, OSHA retaliation matters, restrictive covenants, noncompete agreements, and trade secret litigation. His experience strengthens BoyarMiller's litigation capabilities and reinforces the firm's commitment to providing practical, business-minded counsel to employers facing workplace-related disputes.Houston, TX, July 7, 2026BoyarMiller is pleased to announce that Mike Rose has joined the firm as a Shareholder in the Litigation Group.Rose is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law and represents employers in a broad range of labor and employment litigation. His experience includes matters involving the Fair Labor Standards Act, including single-plaintiff cases and collective and class actions, as well as claims under Title VII, the ADEA, the ADA, OSHA, and Section 1981.He represents employers in various proceedings, including those involving wrongful termination, harassment, and OSHA retaliation claim, as well as proceedings before federal, state, and local employment-related agencies. His practice includes representing employers in noncompete, restrictive covenant, and trade secret disputes."Mike brings an extensive labor and employment litigation track record and a practical understanding of the challenges employers face in today's business environment," said Andrew Pearce, Litigation Group Chair. "His judgment, courtroom proficiency, and client-focused approach make him a strong addition to our Litigation Group and a valuable resource for the clients we serve."Rose's professional history spans all aspects of labor and employment-related litigation, including court hearings, trials, arbitrations, depositions, dispositive motions, negotiation, and mediation. He has represented employers across industries including energy, manufacturing, oilfield services, construction, and steel fabrication.As a shareholder, Rose will continue advising employers on employment litigation, wage and hour issues, restrictive covenant and noncompete disputes, OSHA-related disputes, traditional labor issues, and employment counseling. His experience helps clients assess risk, protect business interests, and resolve disputes with a clear focus on business objectives.Rose has been recognized by Best Lawyers in Americaas "Lawyer of the Year" Houston, Employment Law – Management for 2026. He has also been recognized by Best Lawyers in Americafor Litigation – Labor & Employment from 2022-2026 and Employment Law – Management from 2024-2026. He has been ranked by Chambers USA in Labor & Employment, Texas, Band 5, from 2021-2026.Employers facing employment litigation, wage and hour claims, workplace investigations, noncompete disputes, or labor law challenges can learn how BoyarMiller's Litigation Group delivers practical, business-minded legal counsel. Visit boyarmiller.com to learn more or connect with the team.About BoyarMillerBoyarMiller is a mid-size Houston-based law firm that advances client business goals by bringing new possibilities into focus with confidence and clarity to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Since 1990, the firm has been providing practical and smart business solutions. BoyarMiller comprises three practice groups—corporate mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and litigation—and serves multinational companies, middle-market businesses, and entrepreneurs in need of collaborative and strategic representation.FAQsWho is Mike Rose?Mike Rose is a shareholder in BoyarMiller's Litigation Group. He is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law and represents employers in labor and employment litigation.What is Mike Rose's legal focus?Mike focuses on labor and employment litigation, including wage and hour issues, wrongful termination, retaliation, harassment, OSHA retaliation proceedings, restrictive covenant disputes, noncompete matters, and trade secret litigation.What types of clients does Mike Rose represent?Mike represents employers in litigation, agency proceedings, arbitrations, and employment-related disputes. His experience includes work with employers in industries such as energy, manufacturing, oilfield services, construction, and steel fabrication.What does BoyarMiller's Litigation Group do?BoyarMiller's Litigation Group represents clients in business disputes and litigation matters, helping companies protect their interests, manage risk, and pursue practical resolutions aligned with their business goals.What recognitions has Mike Rose received?Mike has been recognized by Best Lawyers in Americaas "Lawyer of the Year" Houston, Employment Law – Management for 2026. He has also been recognized by Best Lawyers in Americafor Litigation – Labor & Employment and Employment Law – Management, and ranked by Chambers USA in Labor & Employment, Texas.

Mike Rose Joins BoyarMiller as Shareholder

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