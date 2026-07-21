Claire Fernandez Bahney Elected to BoyarMiller Shareholder

Claire Fernandez Bahney

Commercial real estate attorney recognized for advising developers, private equity investors, lenders and businesses on complex real estate transactions.

Claire brings strong judgment and a steady, solutions-focused approach to every transaction” — Blake Royal

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoyarMiller is pleased to announce that Claire Fernandez Bahney has been elected a shareholder of the firm, effective June 8. A member of BoyarMiller’s Real Estate Group, she joined the firm in 2023 and has more than a decade of experience representing clients across a broad range of commercial real estate transactions.Bahney's election strengthens BoyarMiller's ability to advise developers, investors, lenders and businesses on increasingly complex commercial real estate transactions across Texas. Her promotion reflects the firm's continued investment in experienced, business-minded counsel for clients navigating acquisitions, financing, leasing and development projects.Bahney represents commercial real estate developers, owners and private equity investors on sophisticated transactions spanning every major commercial asset class, including office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality and mixed-use developments across Texas and other major U.S. markets.Since joining BoyarMiller, Bahney has played an important role in supporting clients through sophisticated real estate matters, including joint ventures for real estate developments and redevelopments, construction and permanent financings, development and property management agreements, office, industrial, and retail leases, and purchase and sale agreements involving raw land, existing real estate assets, and equity interests.“Claire brings strong judgment and a steady, solutions-focused approach to every transaction,” said Blake Royal , Real Estate Group Chair. “Her experience, leadership, and commitment to client service have made her an important member of our team, and we are proud to recognize her continued growth with this well-earned promotion.”Bahney’s background includes in-house counsel experience, giving her a practical understanding of the business considerations that shape real estate transactions. As a shareholder, she will continue advising clients on complex commercial real estate matters, helping them confidently move projects forward.Bahney earned her JD from Washington and Lee University School of Law, where she graduated in the top 20% of her class and served as Lead Articles Editor for the Washington and Lee Law Review. She earned her BA in Sociology and Political Science from Wake Forest University, graduating magna cum laude. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas.Businesses, developers, investors, lenders and property owners navigating complex commercial real estate transactions can learn more about BoyarMiller's Real Estate Group and connect with Claire Fernandez Bahney at BoyarMiller.com______About BoyarMillerBoyarMiller is a mid-size Houston-based law firm that advances client business goals by bringing new possibilities into focus with confidence and clarity to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Since 1990, the firm has been providing practical and smart business solutions. BoyarMiller comprises three practice groups—corporate mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and litigation—and serves multinational companies, middle-market businesses, and entrepreneurs in need of collaborative and strategic representation.FAQsWho is Claire Fernandez Bahney?Claire Fernandez Bahney is a shareholder in BoyarMiller’s Real Estate Group. She represents commercial real estate developers, private equity investors, REITs, borrowers, and institutional lenders in a wide range of commercial real estate transactions.What is Claire Fernandez Bahney’s legal focus?Claire focuses on commercial real estate transactions, including real estate development, joint ventures, acquisitions and dispositions, construction and permanent financings, leases, and management agreements.What types of real estate projects does Claire Fernandez Bahney work on?Claire’s experience includes office, retail, multifamily, healthcare, and mixed-use developments.What does BoyarMiller’s Real Estate Group do?BoyarMiller’s Real Estate Group helps clients achieve goals in commercial, retail, and multifamily real estate, representing corporations, institutional owners, public entities, and developers at the local, national, and international level.Where did Claire Fernandez Bahney attend law school?Claire earned her JD from Washington and Lee University School of Law, where she graduated in the top 20% of her class and served as Lead Articles Editor for the Washington and Lee Law Review.

Claire Fernandez Bahney Elected to BoyarMiller Shareholder

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