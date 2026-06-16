BoyarMiller Practice Groups Recognized by Legal 500

For the first time, all three BoyarMiller practice groups receive National Practice Group Rankings by Legal 500.

This first time national recognition by Legal 500 is a significant milestone. This achievement speaks to a strong culture and unwavering commitment to providing practical, business-focused counsel.” — Chris Hanslik

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoyarMiller is excited to announce that all three practice groups – corporate M&A , real estate, and commercial litigation – have been recognized nationally by Legal 500 National Practice Group Rankings. This is the first year for recognition of this magnitude.BoyarMiller’s Practice Group rankings include:● United States > Dispute resolution > General commercial disputes > mid-market | Tier 5● United States > M&A/corporate and commercial > M&A: middle market | Tier 3● United States > Real estate > Real estate - mid market | Tier 4Legal 500 is a research platform which benchmarks, informs and connects providers and users of legal services in over 100 countries worldwide. Every year Legal 500’s team of over 150 researchers, technologists, data analysts, journalists and content specialists collate and review 60,000+ data-submissions from law firms and conduct interviews with thousands of leading law firm partners.“This first time national recognition by Legal 500 across all three of our practice groups is a significant milestone for BoyarMiller. This achievement speaks to the strength of our collaborative culture and unwavering commitment to providing practical, business-focused counsel that helps clients navigate their most complex challenges.”Learn why BoyarMiller earned Legal 500 National Practice Group Rankings across corporate M&A, real estate, and commercial litigation, and discover how our attorneys help businesses achieve extraordinary outcomes.About BoyarMillerBoyarMiller is a mid-size Houston-based law firm that advances client business goals by bringing new possibilities into focus with confidence and clarity to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Since 1990, we have been providing practical and smart business solutions. Our firm is comprised of three practice groups—corporate mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and litigation—and we serve multinational companies, middle-market businesses and entrepreneurs in need of collaborative and strategic representation.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What is this announcement about?A: BoyarMiller is proud to announce that all three of its core practice groups—corporate M&A, real estate, and commercial litigation—have received national practice group rankings from Legal 500 for the first time.Q: Why is this recognition important?A: This achievement marks a significant milestone in BoyarMiller’s history, representing the first year the firm has received recognition of this magnitude. It validates the firm's unwavering commitment to providing practical, business-focused counsel and highlights the strength of our collaborative, team-based approach to solving complex client challenges.Q: Who benefits from this recognition?A: Our clients are the primary beneficiaries. This national ranking provides independent validation that they are partnering with a firm recognized for excellence in legal proficiency, client service, and dedication to their specific practice areas. It offers confidence and clarity to middle-market businesses and entrepreneurs that they are working with top-tier counsel.

BoyarMiller Practice Groups Receive National Recognition by Legal500

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