Cape May City Sanitary Sewer Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Cape May City recently closed on a $2.8 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace aging sanitary sewer infrastructure within the community.

The project includes the replacement of approximately 2,850 linear feet of sanitary sewer main and 80 sanitary sewer service connections. Work will also include restoring asphalt roadway and concrete curbing to existing conditions following construction.

The existing sewer mains and service lines are made of vitrified clay and asbestos-cement pipe, both of which can deteriorate over time. Aging clay pipe is especially vulnerable to cracking and collapse, which can contribute to sewer blockages, groundwater infiltration, and reduced system reliability.

This investment will help Cape May City modernize its wastewater infrastructure, improve system performance, reduce the risk of service disruptions, and support reliable sewer service for residents and businesses.