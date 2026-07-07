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East Orange City Lead Service Line Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

East Orange City recently closed on a $19 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to continue its lead service line replacement program. This phase of the project will replace approximately 1,790 lead service lines from the curb to homes throughout the city. It is one of four remaining phases in East Orange's ongoing effort to replace approximately 10,000 lead service lines across its drinking water system.

Lead service lines can pose a serious public health risk when lead enters drinking water through corrosion. Galvanized service lines that are, or were previously, connected to lead piping can also capture and release lead particles over time. Replacing these aging service lines helps reduce potential lead exposure, improve drinking water quality, and strengthen the reliability of the City's water distribution system.

By continuing this proactive infrastructure investment, East Orange is making significant progress toward meeting New Jersey's requirement to replace all lead service lines by July 2031, helping ensure safer, more reliable drinking water for residents for generations to come.

For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.

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East Orange City Lead Service Line Replacement

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