Fibermaxxing 2.0 means A Shift from Quantity to Quality

Fibermaxxing 2.0 - Ask us about how Fiber differs in structure, functionality, and benefits.

BENEO at IFT 2026, booth S425: Grounded in Fiber Science, Driving What’s Next

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO, IFT FIRST 2026 — The viral fibermaxxing wave on social media has played a crucial role in repositioning fiber as a modern, sought-after, and relevant ingredient. It has significantly increased awareness of the fiber gap — the reality that in the US, more than 90% of women and 97% of men still do not meet the recommended dietary fiber intake levels.“Fiber isn’t just having a trendy moment; it has become one of the most in-demand nutrients. However, its health benefits are not about quantity, it’s more about balance. Only the right mix of fiber types can offer the benefits consumers are looking for. Brands built on fiber diversity can play a significant role in providing value-added foods and beverages and supporting healthier diets,” said Kyle Krause of BENEO , regional product manager for functional fibers and carbohydrates, North America, and global product manager for BENEO’s beta-glucan-rich, whole-grain barley flour.Fiber differs in structure, functionality, and benefits. Thoughtfully blending different fiber types yields a variety of health benefits.“Since different fibers interact with food matrices in very different ways, formulation expertise is key. Our goal is to help manufacturers seamlessly integrate fiber enrichment to achieve a meaningful nutritional boost while maintaining taste and texture,” adds Krause. BENEO is supporting manufacturers in navigating this complexity through smart combinations and science-backed functionality.Leveraging the Fiber Wave: How Manufacturers Can Take the LeadBENEO’s fiber toolbox offers versatile solutions, enabling brands to seize key market opportunities by leading with benefit-driven innovation:1. Nourishing the gut microbiota with natural chicory root fibersPrebiotics from chicory root (fructans) are soluble dietary fibers that reach the large intestine intact, where they are completely fermented by beneficial bacteria. They support on-pack structure/function claims such as “promotes healthy gut bacteria” or “supports the vitality of healthy gut flora” at just 0.75 g/serving. Backed by extensive human clinical data from more than 30 years of studies, these fibers support a healthy microbiome and gut as a foundation for a healthy body. Proven effects go beyond digestive health, including weight management and mood improvement .2. Promoting a healthy heart and satiety with barley beta-glucansBENEO’s Oraftiβ-Fit is a wholegrain flour from barley. It delivers soluble, insoluble, fermentable, and viscous fiber all in one due to its unique matrix of beta-glucans, arabinoxylans, and cellulose. Thanks to their viscous properties, these fibers naturally thicken and delay the passage of food through the GI tract, prolonging the feeling of fullness. Brand owners can leverage powerful on-pack structure/function claims centered on enhanced satiety, natural appetite control, and energy from whole grains, in addition to FDA-approved heart health claims.3. Boosting fiber, reducing sugar with chicory root or scFOSBENEO turns a formulation challenge into a double win: Prebiotic fiber from chicory root and short-chain fructo-oligosaccharides (scFOS) from sugar beet enable brands to replace sugar, and in some cases fat, while simultaneously boosting dietary fiber content and lowering calories. Chicory root fiber offers an additional advantage: a proven prebiotic effect at intakes from 3g/day.4. Fiber plus: Nutrient density with fiber and plant proteinsAs the Fibermaxxing focus shifts from “more” to “better”, nutrient density is becoming a key priority, particularly in the context of GLP-1 use, where smaller portions increase expectations for complete nutrition. Combining fiber with other nutrients like plant-based proteins offers a smart and holistic way to deliver more nutrition per bite. Fiber and plant proteins, such as those from faba beans and rice, bring complementary benefits supporting gut health, satiety and muscle maintenance.Attendees at the Expo in Chicago should make sure to stop by BENEO’s coffee-bar-inspired booth S425. Explore and taste how trends like fibermaxxing, nutrient density, and sugar reduction can go hand in hand with indulgence.For further information on BENEO and its ingredients, please visit: www.beneo.com and www.beneo.com/news or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/beneo About BENEOBENEO has long-term experience in developing and producing plant-based functional ingredients from natural sources for the food, feed and pharmaceutical industries. By supporting health and optimizing taste and texture, they help improve the nutritional and technical properties of a wide variety of products.Through a unique chain of expertise, BENEO offers customers advice and inspiration on new product ideas that support a healthy lifestyle in a holistic way. This includes the BENEO-Institute that provides decisive insights into nutrition science and legislation, and the BENEO-Technology Center that consults in application technology.Formed in 2007, BENEO is active in over 80 countries, employs more than 1200 people and has seven state-of-the-art production sites in Belgium, Chile, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands that deliver high-quality ingredients at all times.For further US press information, please contact:Liam Scott@rippleeffectpr.comTel: +1 617-536-8887Email: liam@rippleeffectpr.comFor further information, please contact:Inga Heinemann, Head of Corporate Communication, BENEOMaximilianstraße 10, 68165 Mannheim, GermanyPhone: +49 621 421 179Email: Inga.Heinemann@beneo.com

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