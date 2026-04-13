INFORM to Showcase 'The Democratization of Tech' and New YMSlite Cloud Solution at MODEX 2026

RiskShield Software by INFORM

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As supply chains evolve at breakneck speed, INFORM , a global leader in AI-driven optimization software, today announced its high-impact presence at MODEX 2026. From April 13–16 at the Georgia World Congress Center, INFORM will demonstrate how its latest innovations are making professional-grade supply chain and yard management accessible to businesses of all sizes.Visitors to Booth #A919 will experience the live debut of YMSlite , a cloud-based solution designed to transform yard, dock, and gate operations for small to mid-size organizations. Unlike complex, traditional rollouts, YMSlite functions as a standalone system that allows teams to configure yard layouts in real time. With a live overview showing the location of every unit, the software is specifically engineered to eliminate bottlenecks and to instantly reduce team and yard inefficiencies.Bridging the Technology GapBeyond product demonstrations, INFORM North American CEO Justin Newell will be on-site to lead discussions on "The Democratization of Tech." This initiative highlights how Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is finally bringing sophisticated dock and gate management to facilities that previously found "Big Tech" solutions out of reach."We are seeing a '30-Minute Transformation' in the industry," says Newell. "Real-world feedback from our pilot users shows that facilities can transition from manual, paper-based tracking to a fully integrated cloud system in a single afternoon. We are excited to show MODEX attendees how AI-powered optimization is no longer just for the industry giants or major corporations."Comprehensive Logistics PortfolioIn addition to the launch of YMSlite, INFORM will showcase its established suite of supply chain and logistics applications:• ADD*ONE: AI-powered software for demand planning, demand IA forecasting, inventory management, S&OP and stocktaking. SYNCROTESS : A robust logistics solution for intelligent yard management and real-time transport sequencing.Connect with Us at MODEXWith over 45,000 professionals and 1,100 exhibitors expected in Atlanta, MODEX 2026 is the premier venue to see practical innovation in action.INFORM invites attendees, media, and partners to schedule a 20-minute in-person briefing at Booth #A919 to discuss specific supply chain challenges and explore real-world use cases.About INFORMINFORM develops software systems to improve decision-making in industrial and logistics operations and in financial services for risk, fraud, and compliance. Founded in 1969, we serve over 1,000 active customers worldwide as a trusted partner. With our Process AI approach - bridging human expertise and machine intelligence - we turn data into actionable guidance within existing processes to create durable operational advantage.Corporate Press ContactAlexander Jatscha-ZeltHead of Corporate Communications at INFORMT: +49 (0) 151-17159-505E: pressoffice@inform-software.comUS Media ContactValerie HardingRipple Effect PR Specialist for INFORMT: 617-536-8887E: Valerie@RippleEffectPR.com

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