July 16 Virtual Public Meeting on Boulder County Transit Services

Key Points

A free public meeting on Boulder County operated transit services will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 5:30-7 p.m.

The meeting will be held in English with simultaneous Spanish-language interpretation.

Register to attend the meeting. To receive this information in another language, call 720-564-2218 or mobilityforall@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County operates several local transit services that complement the RTD system. Boulder County’s transit system strives to connect residents with key activity centers – including education, employment, healthcare, human services, recreation, and retail – and gives travelers a reliable and convenient transportation option for everyday travel needs.

A free public webinar will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. for the community to get an update on Boulder County operated transit services, provide input and ask questions. The meeting will be held in English with simultaneous Spanish-language interpretation.

July 16 Virtual Public Webinar

What: Free Virtual Public Webinar on Boulder County Operated Transit Services

When: Thursday, July 16, 2026 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Virtual Public Meeting via Zoom. Register to attend.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during registration, and can can submit questions during the meeting which staff will answer at the end of the presentation.

Registration is required, but participants can register at any time, including after the meeting has started. A recording of the meeting video will be posted on the Community Planning and Permitting YouTube channel after the meeting.

Webinar Topics

New Transit Services Ride Gunbarrel On-Demand Service Ride SouthEast On-Demand Service CO 7 Transit Starter Service

Service Changes Mountain Rides Service Lyons Flyer Service

Recreation Shuttles Eldo Shuttle Service Hessie Shuttle Service

Project Updates South Boulder Road Updates Linking Boulder County Transit Plan

Mobility for All Program Updates Ambassador Volunteer Program RTD Access-a-Ride Certification Center RTD LiVE Promotional Pilot Information and Assistance Options



Stay Informed

Sign-up to receive text or email updates on Boulder County Transit news.

For more information, please contact Boulder County Mobility for All at mobilityforall@bouldercounty.gov or 720-564-2218.

The Climb is a free bus service that runs Monday through Friday with two trips daily, one in the morning and one in the late afternoon. The route begins and ends in Boulder, stopping in Poorman, Salina, and Gold Hill.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.