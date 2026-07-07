Jefferson County Adopts Community Wildfire Protection Plan

Jefferson County officials, local fire service representatives, community partners and Texas A&M Forest Service formally signed and adopted the Jefferson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan during a ceremony today held at the Jefferson County Commissioners Court in Beaumont, Texas.

A Community Wildfire Protection Plan is a framework for helping communities prepare for and mitigate wildfire threats. The Jefferson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan outlines goals and objectives and prioritizes mitigation strategies designed to protect people, property, natural resources and critical infrastructure from wildfire.

In 2025, Jefferson County was awarded a $124,310 Community Wildfire Defense Grant through the U.S. Forest Service to support development of the plan.

The plan identifies wildfire risks, community priorities and strategies to reduce wildfire impacts through mitigation and proactive planning. The plan was developed through a collaborative process involving Jefferson County stakeholders, fire departments, emergency management personnel, community members, partner agencies and H2O Partners Inc.

“This plan helps us identify wildfire risk in Jefferson County and takes steps to reduce them before they become a problem,” said Robert J. Grimm, Jefferson County Emergency management coordinator. “It’s about being prepared and protecting our communities.”

During the planning process, officials determined that Jefferson County has experienced more than 270 wildfire incidents since 2005, impacting communities across the county and resulting in over 4,200 acres burned. These findings highlighted the need for a Community Wildfire Protection Plan to address local wildfire risks.

“Signing a Community Wildfire Protection Plan doesn’t prevent wildfires,” said Jared Karns, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief. “But it is a critical first step towards building a wildfire-resilient community by promoting preparedness, planning and coordinated response.”

The Jefferson County plan marks the 32nd countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan completed in Texas.

Texas counties and municipalities interested in developing and adopting a Community Wildfire Protection Plan can contact the Fire Adapted Communities Program at [email protected]