Texas A&M Forest Service announces first purchase of dedicated wildland firefighting aircraft

Texas A&M Forest Service is building a state-managed fleet of wildland firefighting aircraft, beginning with the purchase of two SUBARU Bell 412EPX helicopters.

The first aircraft is expected to be delivered in December 2027, with the second anticipated to follow three to six months later.

“Texas families and communities depend on strong protection from wildfires,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This investment in a dedicated fleet of firefighting aircraft gives our responders faster response times and greater strength to contain fires. Texas can now better respond when disaster strikes.”

The primary objective is simple: get aircraft on a fire sooner. The sooner firefighters can attack a wildfire from the air, the greater the opportunity to contain it before it grows into a larger, more destructive incident.

In 2025, Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments responded to 6,304 wildfires that burned 132,366 acres across the state. During those responses, wildfire suppression aircraft flew 1,589 hours and made 1,345 drops, delivering more than 1 million gallons of water and fire retardant.

“Preparing for the next wildfire season begins long before the first fire starts,” said Robert L. Albritton, chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “This investment gives Texas A&M Forest Service dedicated resources that will improve readiness, strengthen response capabilities and better protect Texans and their communities.”

For decades, Texas has relied on federal resource-sharing agreements and a partnership with the Texas Military Department for aerial wildfire suppression. Those partnerships will continue as Texas builds a dedicated, state-managed fleet that provides dependable aviation resources and greater operational flexibility during periods of high wildfire activity.

“Texas is growing, and so is the risk of catastrophic wildfire,” Chancellor Glenn Hegar said. “These aircraft will give Texas A&M Forest Service another critical tool to respond quickly, support firefighters on the ground and help protect lives, property and natural resources across our state. This investment strengthens Texas’ ability to respond when every minute counts.”

The new helicopters will provide firefighters with precision water drops, enhanced structure protection, improved access to rugged terrain and the ability to quickly return for additional water, allowing crews to remain engaged throughout suppression operations. The aircraft also establish the foundation of a permanent, state-managed aerial firefighting capability that can be expanded as Texas’ needs continue to grow.

The 89th Texas Legislature appropriated $257 million to Texas A&M Forest Service for the purchase, operation and maintenance of wildfire suppression aircraft. The helicopter purchase represents the first phase of a planned expansion over the next two years that includes additional aircraft, including multimission fixed-wing aircraft and large airtankers.

“The Legislature made a commitment to strengthen Texas’ wildfire preparedness, and today’s announcement puts that investment to work,” said state Rep. Ken King. “These aircraft will help ensure firefighters have the resources they need to protect lives, property and our rural communities.”

Texas A&M Forest Service fire managers select aircraft based on each incident’s size, location, fuel conditions and potential threats to lives and property to ensure the most effective aviation resources are used for every wildfire.

The helicopter purchase followed the State of Texas procurement process administered by the Texas Comptroller’s Statewide Procurement Division. Texas A&M Forest Service consulted an Aviation Task Force representing 12 partner organizations, issued a Request for Information to identify operational requirements, and later issued a Request for Proposals through the Electronic State Business Daily. Following evaluation of the submitted proposals, the contract was awarded to Bell Textron Inc.

“This is a force multiplier for our state’s wildfire preparedness,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Jared Karns. “Aviation resources provide tremendous support to firefighters on the ground, including life- and property-saving intelligence for fire managers, access to otherwise inaccessible areas, the ability to deliver large volumes of water and fire retardant to slow the spread and reduce the intensity of wildfires, and rapid turnaround times that keep aircraft engaged in the fight.”

For more information about the Texas A&M Forest Service aerial wildland firefighting program, visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/topics/aviation.

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest and most impactful higher education systems in the country, with an annual budget of $9.1 billion. Its statewide network includes 12 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M–Fort Worth, and the Texas A&M–RELLIS Campus. The A&M System serves nearly 175,000 students and reaches millions more through research, service, and outreach programs each year. With nearly $1.6 billion in annual research expenditures, the A&M System fuels innovation, supports communities, and drives Texas’s economy forward.

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This release originally appeared in The Texas A&M University System newsroom here: https://news.tamus.edu/stories/texas-am-forest-service-announces-first-purchase-of-dedicated-wildland-firefighting-aircraft/

For stock Texas wildfire images, visit: https://agrilife.photoshelter.com/galleries/C00004ctr0uNLkTQ/G0000SWP0ZodbSJw/Wildfire-Stock-Images-and-Videos