Texas A&M Forest Service swears in new law enforcement investigator 

Texas A&M Forest Service commissioned Tyler Sanders as its newest law enforcement investigator during a swearing-in ceremony Thursday at agency headquarters in College Station.

Sanders joined Texas A&M Forest Service in 2022 as a resource specialist, serving first in Commerce before transferring to Mineral Wells. After being selected for the agency’s Law Enforcement Department in November 2025, Sanders completed the requirements to become a licensed Texas peace officer through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement after graduating from the Weatherford College Law Enforcement Academy in June 2026.

Sanders will be stationed in Amarillo, where he will serve the Texas Panhandle as the region’s newest law enforcement investigator.

“Investigator Sanders fills a critical law enforcement role in the Texas Panhandle,” said Connor Murnane, chief law enforcement officer for Texas A&M Forest Service. “In an area prone to wildfires, the Law Enforcement Department works with local cooperators, stakeholders and landowners in the Panhandle to identify the origin and cause of these fires.”

The swearing-in ceremony formally recognized Sanders as a commissioned Texas peace officer with Texas A&M Forest Service. During the ceremony, he took the oath of office and received his badge.

Over the next several months, Sanders will complete a field training program, working alongside experienced investigators before assuming full investigative responsibilities.

Sanders becomes the 13th law enforcement investigator with Texas A&M Forest Service. The department investigates wildfire origin and cause and enforces state laws that protect Texas’ natural resources. In 2025, investigators conducted 151 wildfire investigations and 78 timber theft investigations, recovering more than $157,000 for landowners who were victims of timber theft.

Murnane said the department also emphasizes proactive law enforcement by working with landowners before they become victims of timber theft or arson.

Local fire departments, fire marshals and law enforcement agencies may request assistance from Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement with wildfire origin and cause investigations.

To report suspected wildfire arson, call the Texas Arson Hotline at 1-800-364-3470.

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