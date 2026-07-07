Walton Public Works Projects in Progress

Walton County – 07/07/26 – Walton County Public Works presents the latest updates regarding ongoing infrastructure projects. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway. The in-house crews have been hard at work on improving the community’s infrastructure and here are the latest progress and highlights from these important efforts.

ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE

Project Improvements:

• Paving 0.26 miles extending from Brookside Drive to the end of maintenance

• Pavement striping

Current Status:

• Construction (stabilizing road base)

• Drainage completed

• Sod installation

Traffic Impacts:

Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

POINSETTA AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE

Project Improvements:

• Paving 0.32 miles extending from Walden Road to the end of maintenance

• Pavement striping

• Sod installation

Current Status:

• Construction (stabilizing road base)

• Drainage Improvements-drainage inlets installed

Traffic Impacts:

Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

13th STREET DIRT-TO-PAVE AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Project Improvements:

• Paving 0.64 miles extending from Churchill Bayou Road to the end of maintenance

• Pavement Striping

Current Status:

• Under Construction (stabilization)

• Drainage Improvements ongoing

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

FORMBY STREET OVERLAY

Project Improvements:

• The overlay operation will commence on Formby Street extending from the intersection of Mossy Oak Lane and will proceed for approximately 0.2 miles.

Current Status:

• Overlay

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

PECK CAWTHON ROAD OVERLAY

Project Improvements:

• The overlay operation will commence on Peck Cawthon Road extending from the intersection of Coy Burgess Loop and will proceed for approximately 0.6 miles.

Current Status:

• OVERLAY COMPLETED

• Striping in progress

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

ADDITIONAL PROJECTS

• Lake Drive- Working on the multi-use path, repairing culvert headwalls and ditch maintenance

• W Harborview Road-Construction of a new sidewalk

• Paxton Senior Center-parking lot

• Lake Juniper Road-Drainage easement maintenance

• Eagle Springs Golf Course-Construction of new parking lot

• Forest Oak Road and W. Spruce Street-Pavement striping and shoulder work

• CR 1883-Pavement striping

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