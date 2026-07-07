Walton County Commission celebrates three area restaurants

Walton County Commission Recognize Restaurants of Renown

Walton County – 07/07/26 – At their recent regular board meeting, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners celebrated three outstanding Walton County restaurants.

According to the Michelin Guide website, in 1889, to help motorists plan their trips - thereby boosting car sales and in turn, tire purchases - the Michelin brothers produced a small guide filled with handy information for travelers, such as maps, information on how to change a tire, where to fill up with gasoline, and for the traveler in search of respite from the adventures of the day - a listing of places to eat or take shelter for the night.

Today, the Michelin Guide rates over 30,000 establishments across three continents, in an effort to make driving, tourism and the search for unforgettable experiences available to all.

Walton County Tourism Department Director Matt Algarin introduced the three winners of the 2026 Michelin Guide survey of area restaurants.

Recognition included Roux 30A in Santa Rosa Beach, Daytrader Tiki Bar and Restaurant in Seaside, and Evie Mae’s Barbecue in Miramar Beach. All were celebrated for being named "Recommended Restaurants" in the 2026 Michelin Guide.

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