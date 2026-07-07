Justice 250: Know Your Constitutional Rights

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero joined law schools, legal organizations, and other local justice partners at “Justice 250,” a July 2 celebratory community engagement and educational event held on the U.S.S. Midway Museum in San Diego.

The event centered on reinforcing the rights and liberties embodied in the Declaration of Independence, highlighting how justice has progressed over the last 250 years and how it can be protected going forward. The event featured 40 booths that provided legal information and resources for community members to learn more about their constitutional rights and how to access legal and court resources.

California Chief Justice Emphasizes Need for Independent Judiciary

“Our nation is not one of perfection, but it remains a nation of profound promise,” said Chief Justice Guerrero, who served as a guest speaker for the Justice 250 event and spoke on the importance of our country’s founding principles. “To this day, the words embodied in the Declaration of Independence, and the concept of an independent and coequal judicial branch, serve as a powerful beacon to all who strive for liberty and equality.”

The Chief Justice also spoke about the critical importance of equal and independent courts in the proper administration of justice to ensure that everyone is treated equally and fairly under the law. She emphasized that judges carry out their responsibilities by making decisions according to the law and must not be swayed by outside factors or influences.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Joan Weber (Ret.) served as one of the principal organizers of the Justice 250 event. Justice Judith McConnell, Administrative Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District and chair of the Chief Justice’s Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative, attended the event along with several judges from the San Diego Superior Court and federal district and circuit courts.

Judicial Branch Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary

A new video from California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by recognizing jurors for their integral role in our justice system:

Also, a video of California Supreme Court justices reflects on the importance of justice and the rule of law as embodied in the United States and California constitutions:

Learn more from this news release: California Supreme Court Justices Mark America's 250th Anniversary.