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‘Could Be Convicted’ Today Is Not Resentencing Standard

Div. Four of the First District Court of Appeal has held that, at evidentiary hearings aimed at determining whether retroactive amendments to the felony murder rule undermine a defendant’s conviction, courts are to ask whether prosecutors have shown that the suspect is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and not whether the suspect could be convicted of the charge under current law.

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‘Could Be Convicted’ Today Is Not Resentencing Standard

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