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Justices Kagan and Barrett on tap to testify on Capitol Hill next week

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan will appear July 14 before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, which has jurisdiction over the annual spending measure that funds the Supreme Court, according to a scheduling announcement from House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole.

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Justices Kagan and Barrett on tap to testify on Capitol Hill next week

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