9th Circuit Mulls First Amendment Challenge to California's Mandatory Meeting Law

(Subscription required) The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday weighed the constitutionality of a California law that bars employers from disciplining workers who decline to attend meetings about religious or political matters unrelated to their job duties.

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