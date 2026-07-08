Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,275 in the last 365 days.

9th Circuit Mulls First Amendment Challenge to California's Mandatory Meeting Law

(Subscription required) The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday weighed the constitutionality of a California law that bars employers from disciplining workers who decline to attend meetings about religious or political matters unrelated to their job duties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

9th Circuit Mulls First Amendment Challenge to California's Mandatory Meeting Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.