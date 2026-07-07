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Suit Over Book-Jacket Blurb Lionizing Author Was SLAPP

The Court of Appeal for this district has held that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge properly granted an anti-SLAPP motion in a case where a man sued Simon & Schuster, contending the author of memoirs, his brother-in-law, is falsely portrayed on the inside flap of the dust jacket as a virtuous man when, in actuality, he was charged in the 1980s with three felony counts of receiving of stolen property.

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Suit Over Book-Jacket Blurb Lionizing Author Was SLAPP

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