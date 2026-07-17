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As kids grapple with a mid-summer heat wave, new state laws try to help

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that will require the state Board of Education to consider teaching students about the symptoms of heat illness in schools. Another law, which the governor signed in 2024 with a key deadline this month, requires schools to come up with rules for outdoor activities when there are extreme weather events like heat waves.  

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As kids grapple with a mid-summer heat wave, new state laws try to help

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