Judge tentatively finds California cannabis tax revenue changes constitutional

A Superior Court judge tentatively ruled Thursday that recently enacted California legislation reducing funding for programs subsidized by cannabis tax revenue and license fees is constitutional after a group of petitioners sought to void two bills they claim are amendments to Proposition 64 and violate the California Constitution.

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