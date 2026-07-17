Being unmarried can mean higher car insurance payments in California, court rules

Auto insurance companies in California can continue to charge higher rates for unmarried drivers than for married motorists because evidence shows they’re more likely to get into accidents and file claims, a state appeals court ruled Thursday.

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