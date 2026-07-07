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C.A. Sanctions, Then Forgives, Pro Per for Phony Citations

Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has almost penalized a pro per appellant for filing a brief containing phony citations, apparently the product of artificial intelligence “hallucinations,” but, after ordering payment of $500 by her, declared that “[e]xecution of the sanction is suspended.”

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C.A. Sanctions, Then Forgives, Pro Per for Phony Citations

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