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California Audit Blames Poor Planning, Rushed Decisions for Disastrous February 2025 Bar Exam

(Subscription required) The legislatively mandated audit also found no one at the bar can remember who decided to ask a testing analysis vendor, ACS Ventures, to write test questions. Some of those questions were generated by artificial intelligence.

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California Audit Blames Poor Planning, Rushed Decisions for Disastrous February 2025 Bar Exam

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