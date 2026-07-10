Woodland students earn California State Seal of Civic Engagement

Nineteen Woodland Joint Unified School District students have become the first in district history to earn the California State Seal of Civic Engagement. This marks a significant milestone in the district’s commitment to preparing students for a future of endless possibilities.

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