Supreme Court upholds subpoena power of sheriff oversight agencies

(Subscription required) A unanimous California Supreme Court ruled that county-created sheriff oversight entities have the authority to subpoena records when investigating complaints, affirming Sonoma County's civilian oversight office and strengthening similar agencies' investigative powers statewide.

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