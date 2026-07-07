Nashville Fire Investigators Seek Public's Help Identifying Arson Suspect

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) Fire Investigations Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying an individual believed to be responsible for intentionally setting a fire inside the Walmart Supercenter located at 3458 Dickerson Pike.

At approximately 10:33 a.m. on June 26, 2026, NFD fire investigators responded to the store following reports of a fire in the trash receptacle aisle.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video provided by Walmart and observed an unidentified individual entering the store at approximately 9:53 a.m. The individual is seen selecting a bottle of lighter fluid before gathering additional items, including clothing material, from other areas of the store. Investigators believe the individual then placed the material inside a trash receptacle in one of the store aisles, ignited the contents, and exited the store without purchasing any merchandise.

Customers inside the store discovered the fire and moved the burning trash receptacle away from nearby merchandise to prevent the fire from spreading. Walmart employees then extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher.

No injuries were reported.

The individual investigators are seeking to identify is described as a slender Black male between the ages of 21 and 35 with short dreadlocks. At the time of the incident, he was wearing an orange shirt, khaki pants, and white shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the individual shown in the attached surveillance video or has information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Nashville Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit at 615-207-4212. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Surveillance video 1

Surveillance video 2