15-Year-Old Fatally Injured on Trail at Camp Widjiwagan; Death Classified as Accidental

Today's death of a 15-year-old who was fatally injured while on a trail at Camp Widjiwagan is classified as accidental.

Two Counselors were leading campers on a hike when they came across a tree that had fallen and was leaning against another tree above the trail. A counselor reported warning the campers not to touch the tree as they walked under it. Detectives were told that as the victim, Camden Robert Callihan, and a friend walked under the tree, the friend touched it in a pull-up motion, causing it to fall on Callihan. The two counselors and other campers lifted the tree off the victim. Emergency care was administered by camp staff. Callihan was rushed by ambulance to Vanderbilt where he died shortly after arrival.