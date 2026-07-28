Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson Elected to Rotary Club of Nashville Board of Directors

Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson has been elected by the membership of the Rotary Club of Nashville to serve a three-year term (2026-2029) on the club's Board of Directors.

As one of the world's largest Rotary clubs, the Rotary Club of Nashville has a distinguished tradition of bringing together business and community leaders committed to improving communities through Rotary's guiding principle of Service Above Self.

"Being elected by my fellow Rotarians to serve on the Board of Directors is a tremendous honor," said Johnson. "I look forward to serving with President Charles Sueing and an exceptional Board of Directors as we continue advancing Rotary's mission of Service Above Self and making a positive impact in our community and around the world."

Johnson has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Nashville, previously serving as Chair of the club's Membership Orientation Committee and Chair of the Membership Engagement Committee.

Founded in 1913, the Rotary Club of Nashville is recognized as one of the world's largest Rotary clubs and has a long history of bringing together influential business, professional, and community leaders who share a commitment to service, fellowship, leadership, and Rotary's guiding principle of Service Above Self.

Johnson previously served on the Rotary Club’s membership orientation and member engagement committees and currently sits on the board of several other organizations.

The Register of Deeds is a constitutional office established by the Tennessee General Assembly as the custodian of legal documents pertaining to real property. The office is currently led by Karen Johnson, who made history as the first woman and African American elected to the position.

