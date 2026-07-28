Apparent Accidental Drowning Claims 2-Year-Old Girl Monday Night
Youth Services Division detectives are following up on the apparent accidental drowning of two-year-old Viomara Laura Ortiz who died Monday evening after she was discovered in her backyard pool on Sadler Avenue.
Ortiz’s father reported they planned to go for a swim around 6 p.m. when the toddler ran off as he was changing. He then spent several minutes searching for her.
Video evidence showed Ortiz had been in the pool for approximately 8 minutes before she was discovered by her father. He performed CPR prior to taking her to the nearest fire hall. She was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she died.
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